How to clear your Activity Log on Facebook by removing individual items

Your FacebookActivity Log is a record of all of your activity on the platform, from Likes to comments to to new friend connections.

Whether you spend hours a day posting, liking, and commenting on Facebook or you haven’t used the social networking platform in weeks, everything you have done on the site is recorded in your Activity Log in chronological order.

The Activity Log can serve as an easy way to find a post, comment, or other action you want to share or revisit, but at other times you just want to delete a record of certain Facebook activity.

While you can’t clear your entire Facebook Activity Log at once, you can delete or remove individual records of activity one at a time.

Here’s how to do it.

How to clear your Activity Log on Facebook



1. Log into your Facebook account on your Mac or PC and click the little downward facing arrow at the top right corner of the screen, then click “Activity Log.”

Steven John/Business Insider Your Facebook Activity Log is grouped by month, which can speed up the process of finding a post or comment you wish to delete.

2. Scroll to find an item you want to remove, and click on the pencil icon at the end of the row.

3. Depending on the type of activity you’re looking to clear, you will have the option to “Delete” if it is your own post or comment; “Unlike” a post; “Unfriend” someone; or change a post’s viewing status to hide it from your timeline.

Steven John/Business Insider Keep in mind that anything deleted from your Activity Log is also deleted from Facebook.

If you’re also looking to clear your Facebook Search History, you can click on the word “MORE” beneath the word “Comments” on the left-hand column of the Activity Log page, and then click “Search History.”

Steven John/Business Insider From a standard Facebook page, clicking the magnifying glass by the search bar will drop down a list of recent searches, and you can delete them one-by-one by clicking the X.

In the header that says “Search History” at the centre of the screen, click “Clear Searches” and then confirm again in the popup box.

