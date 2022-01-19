How to get clean, streak-free windows with a homemade vinegar solution

Getting a streak-free shine on your windows can make your whole house feel cleaner and brighter.
Cleaning with a combination of white vinegar and water allows you to get sparkling windows without any of the chemicals of store-bought cleaners, says Tonya Harris the founder of Slightly Greener.
Vinegar is made by fermenting grain alcohol, which results in acetic acid. The acidic nature of vinegar is what makes it a powerful cleaning solution. “Vinegar, in a one-to-one combo with distilled water, works as an excellent degreaser and is also great at breaking down dirt and grime,” says Harris.
The distilled water is important so that there are no mineral traces left on your windows, which can result in streaks, Harris says. The combination of vinegar and water can be used to clean interior and exterior windows.
Insider’s takeaway
A mixture of vinegar and water can provide an effective and non-toxic cleaning solution for windows and mirrors. To clean your windows with vinegar, combine equal parts vinegar and distilled water in a spray bottle. Mix it to combine. Spray the glass or mirror, and wipe using a microfiber cloth, newspaper, or lint-free cloth, moving in a Z pattern. When you first clean with vinegar, you might get streaking due to a film on the glass from commercial cleaners. Simply repeat the process of spraying and wiping the windows to get a clear finish.