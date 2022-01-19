How to get clean, streak-free windows with a homemade vinegar solution

Cleaning your windows with a homemade vinegar wash is easy and effective. Flavia Morlachetti/Getty Images

Since vinegar is acidic, it is great for cutting through grease and grime without harsh chemicals.

Vinegar can be mixed with equal parts water to clean the insides and outsides of windows.

For best results, clean windows on an overcast day where temperatures are mild.

Getting a streak-free shine on your windows can make your whole house feel cleaner and brighter.

Cleaning with a combination of white vinegar and water allows you to get sparkling windows without any of the chemicals of store-bought cleaners, says Tonya Harris the founder of Slightly Greener.

Vinegar is made by fermenting grain alcohol, which results in acetic acid. The acidic nature of vinegar is what makes it a powerful cleaning solution. “Vinegar, in a one-to-one combo with distilled water, works as an excellent degreaser and is also great at breaking down dirt and grime,” says Harris.

The distilled water is important so that there are no mineral traces left on your windows, which can result in streaks, Harris says. The combination of vinegar and water can be used to clean interior and exterior windows.

Quick tip: Store-bought cleaners often leave behind a film on glass, Harris says. When you first start cleaning with vinegar and water you might need to clean windows more than once to get rid of that film and avoid streaks. After that initial cleaning, you’ll get streak-free windows in one pass using vinegar and water, Harris says.



Spray Bottle

White vinegar

Distilled water

Dish soap (optional)

Funnel for easier pouring (optional)

Microfiber towels, newspaper or lint-free cloths

Squeegee (optional but helpful for large surfaces like glass sliders)

Quick tip: Avoid adding more vinegar, since the added acidity can damage some materials. If you need more cleaning power, add a drop of dish soap to your solution.



How to clean windows with vinegar Use a squeegee for larger window surfaces. sturti/Getty Images Vinegar and water can be used to clean interior or exterior windows. Because outside windows tend to get dirtier, you might need to make more than one pass, says Harris. No matter what windows you’re washing, the process is the same. The best time to clean your windows is spring and fall, when the temperature is between 60 and 74 degrees Fahrenheit. Washing windows when it’s too hot or cold or when the glass is in direct sunlight can lead to streaking. Mix your cleaning solution. For most windows, combine equal parts distilled water and white vinegar. In most cases, it’s best to do this in a spray bottle, but for larger windows combine more liquid in a bucket. For very dirty windows, especially exterior windows, combine 2 cups of water, 1/4 cup of vinegar, and 1/2 tsp of dish detergent. If you’re cleaning immediately, use warm but not hot water for added cleaning power. Shake the bottle to combine. Label the bottle. Since the solution can be stored long term, you’ll want to know what’s in it. Remove any window screens. Bring them outside and lay them flat on the grass. Spray with the same vinegar and water solution, and scrub gently with a microfiber cloth or soft scrub brush. For stubborn spots, use a solution of equal parts dish soap and vinegar. Rinse with a hose. Then, allow screens to dry entirely before reinstalling them. Clean the windows. Spray the solution on, and wipe it away using a Z pattern. Move from left to right, down diagonally to the left, then from left to right again. Repeat if needed, especially if this is your first time cleaning with vinegar and water. Prepping for larger windows. If you’re cleaning larger windows, a squeegee and bucket can help you cover a larger surface area more quickly. Prepare a bigger batch of cleaning solution using a bucket. Be sure to wipe the squeegee blade after each pass for the best results.

Important: Vinegar is safe to use on windows and mirrors, but it can damage other materials due to acidity. Never use a vinegar cleaning solution on electronics (including on their glass screens). Don’t use vinegar on granite or marble countertops or stone tile; instead, opt for a gentle Castile soap.



Insider’s takeaway

A mixture of vinegar and water can provide an effective and non-toxic cleaning solution for windows and mirrors. To clean your windows with vinegar, combine equal parts vinegar and distilled water in a spray bottle. Mix it to combine. Spray the glass or mirror, and wipe using a microfiber cloth, newspaper, or lint-free cloth, moving in a Z pattern. When you first clean with vinegar, you might get streaking due to a film on the glass from commercial cleaners. Simply repeat the process of spraying and wiping the windows to get a clear finish.