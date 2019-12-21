How to properly clean your Oculus Rift headset and accessories

Tinxi/Shutterstock You should regularly clean your Oculus Rift headset and accessories to keep it working at its best.

You should regularly clean your Oculus Rift headset, earphones, remote, and sensor to help keep the system working properly and extend its lifespan.

Your Oculus Rift and its accessories are regularly exposed to dust, natural body oils, sweat, and other substances that, over time, can damage the hardware.

The best way to clean the Rift and its associated hardware is to use a clean, dry cloth and, on certain components, antibacterial wipes.

You wash your hands multiple times a day and wash your face at least once daily all in the name of good hygiene, right? Well if you don’t periodically clean the things that come in contact with your hands and face, then you’re doing yourself a disservice.

And since using an Oculus Rift involves both your hands and face, you need to clean your Rift regularly to keep it free of dust, fluids, and bacteria.

Oculus Sweat and oils left sitting on the facial interface foam can break the material down over time.

Keeping an Oculus Rift clean is not only important for your health, especially if the system is ever shared with other people, but it’s also important for the hardware. Over time, dust, oils, sweat, bits of food, drops of beverages, and myriad substances tend to come in contact with VR hardware, and they can damage the system, affecting image clarity, sound quality, and even the functionality of the set.

So keep your Oculus Rift clean – it won’t take but five minutes per cleaning session.

How to clean your Oculus Rift headset

Shutterstock Use antibacterial wipes to clean the straps on your headset.

You can use lightly moistened antibacterial wipes on the straps and foam parts of your headset – the parts that directly come in contact with your head. For the exterior of the headset, a dry, lint-free cloth should do, but light use of antibacterial wipes is a good idea if there is any visible grime build-up.

How to clean your Oculus Rift lenses

Steven John/Business Insider Never use alcohol or any abrasive cleaner on any surface of the Rift, especially the lenses.

Unless your Rift’s lenses are badly soiled, a clean, dry, lint-free cloth is all you should use, rubbing in a gentle swirling pattern outward from the centre. If there are still visible smudges or particles on the lenses, get a dedicated lens cleaning solution and use it sparingly.

How to clean your Oculus Rift earphones

Amazon It’s important to remove any moisture once you’re finished cleaning your Oculus Rift headphones.

The Oculus Rift earphones are best cleaned with antibacterial wipes. Follow them up with a clean, dry cloth and remove as much moisture as you can.

How to clean your Oculus Rift remote or touch controllers

Oculus VR You’ll especially want to clean your Oculus Rift controllers, since these are touched the most.

It’s a good idea to use antibacterial wipes on the controllers, as they are in regular contact with your hands, which if you’re like most people, likely harbour well over 100 different species of bacteria at any given time.

How to clean your Oculus Rift sensor

Oculus It’s important to clean your Oculus Rift sensor thoroughly.

The Oculus Rift sensor might not need to be cleaned as often as the rest of the hardware, but go ahead and use a dry, clean, lint-free cloth on the lens and an outward spiraling pattern to wipe it. Use a dry cloth on the rest of the stand as well.

