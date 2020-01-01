How to properly clean your Oculus Quest headset and controllers

Rob Price/Business Insider It’s important to use the right tools when cleaning your Oculus Quest to avoid any damage.

To clean your Oculus Quest headset and accessories you’ll want clean, dry, and lint-free cloths.

Periodic cleaning of your Oculus Quest headset and controllers helps keep the hardware in good working order and you safe from bacteria that may be lurking on the device.

Never use alcohol or any other abrasive cleaners on any part of your Oculus headset, as these substances can break down the material and damage sensitive electronics.

Your Oculus Quest headset and controllers come into regular and lasting contact with two things that harbour a lot of bacteria: your face and your hands. Said body parts also produce sweat and oils that aren’t all that great for electronic hardware.

So with the dust, coffee spills, food bits, and other things that could probably be found in and around your VR playing area, occasional cleaning is a must. Fortunately, it’s also easy.

How to clean your Oculus Quest



All you need is a clean, dry cloth that doesn’t produce lint, some gentle antibacterial wipes, and a microfiber lens cloth. You might also need a few drops of lens cleaner if your lenses have become extremely grimy.

Oculus If you ever spill food or liquid on your Oculus Quest headset or controllers, clean and dry the hardware as quickly as possible and leave it turned off until you’re sure it’s dry.

To clean your Oculus Quest headset, use a dry cloth to wipe down the exterior and antibacterial wipes to wipe down the parts that come in contact with your head, which are basically the head straps and foam within the headset itself.

To clean your lenses, use a microfiber lens cloth and work in a spiraling pattern outward from the centre of each lens. If you must use a cleaner, apply a few drops of a dedicated lens cleaning solution to the cloth, not directly to the lenses, and follow the same wiping pattern.

Oculus The Oculus warranty does not cover physical damage to the Quest, so take great care when cleaning your devices.

Lastly, you can clean your controllers with antibacterial wipes followed by a dry cloth.

