How To Burn Your Own Mac OS X Lion Install Disc

For the first time, Apple will be offering it’s latest OS X update as download-only via the Mac App Store.The downside? You won’t be able to do a clean install of OS X Lion.



The solution? Burn your own Lion DVD.

Kudos to the folks at Techland for figuring this out. You’ll have to wait until it’s available to everyone next month. In the meantime, here’s how it works:

Download Lion from the App Store.

Locate the Lion installer file in your Applications folder from the Finder. Right click the icon and select “Show Package Contents.”

Open the Contents folder and locate the file called InstallEDG.dmg. Copy it to your desktop.

Open Disk Utility (just search for it using spotlight) and click the yellow and black Burn icon. Select the InstallEDG.dmg file from your desktop and drag it to your DVD-R to burn it.

Voila!

