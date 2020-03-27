How to properly clean your Samsung Galaxy Buds without damaging them

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can clean your Galaxy Buds in a few different ways.

You should clean your Galaxy Buds periodically since they are regularly exposed to sweat, oils, bacteria, and other unpleasant things.

Make sure to also occasionally clean the case of your Galaxy Buds, as germs can lurk there and quickly transfer to your earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds are not waterproof, so take care to use minimal fluid when cleaning them and dry your earbuds thoroughly after use.

If you could look at a pair of regularly used Galaxy Buds under a microscope, you’d probably just as soon use speakerphone for a while.

One study we did, found that your earbuds host a number of bacteria, and even yeast.

Beyond the bacteria, there’s sweat, body oil, hair product, dirt, dust, and all the other stuff that’s a part of daily life, but not ideal when jammed into your ear canal.

So, here are some ways to clean your Galaxy Buds.

How to properly clean your Galaxy Buds

1. Remove the silicone earbud tips from your Buds and clean it with a lint-free cloth lightly misted with alcohol, then set them aside to fully dry. Use a cotton swab to remove any stuck-on materials.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Clean earbuds will produce better audio quality and pick up your voice with more clarity.

2. Using a lint-free cloth, wipe the entire surface of each bud, then use a clean brush with stiff bristles (a toothbrush, e.g.) to gently clean the mesh that sits beneath the tip.

3. Use a cotton swab to clean inside the case, being gentle around the charging pins.

Samsung If your Galaxy Buds do get wet, dry them quickly and don’t use them until you have given the earbuds many hours to fully air dry as well.

4. Reassemble the earbuds once the silicone tips have fully dried and get on with the tunes.

And if you want to take your cleaning and disinfecting game to the next level, consider using an ultraviolet light sanitizer like the PureLite UV-C Sanitizer Box or a PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer.

