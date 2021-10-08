How to clean an air fryer to eliminate lingering smells and grease buildup

Consult the air fryer’s manual to determine if the model has any specific cleaning stipulations. Enjoy The Life/Shutterstock

Clean an air fryer after every use to keep it in perfect working order.

Most air fryers have dishwasher-safe components, making them extra easy to clean.

Regular cleaning will help prevent any lingering smells.

Visit Insider’s Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories.

Air fryers are a versatile addition to the kitchen appliance line-up, expertly cooking everything from wings to Brussels sprouts to pancakes with the push of a few buttons. And while the sleek appliance is easy to learn and use, cleaning is another story. All of the unfamiliar parts can lead to lots of questions – what’s dishwasher safe? And what exactly do I need to clean and how often?

“Keeping your air fryer clean is important in order to maintain optimal cooking results,” says Samantha Blair, Senior Manager of Influencer and PR at SharkNinja, an appliance company that makes air fryers. And while cleaning the gadget might seem daunting, it takes just a few minutes while also keeping an air fryer in tip-top shape and smell-free.

Tips for cleaning an air fryer

Consult the manual. As tedious as it sounds, don’t skip the manual for your particular model. Air fryers range in design and can have different parts with different stipulations for proper cleaning. This is especially key when determining if there are parts of your air fryer that are dishwasher safe. Get to know the model before cleaning.

As tedious as it sounds, don’t skip the manual for your particular model. Air fryers range in design and can have different parts with different stipulations for proper cleaning. This is especially key when determining if there are parts of your air fryer that are dishwasher safe. Get to know the model before cleaning. Don’t submerge the unit. “When cleaning an air fryer, do not immerse the main unit in water or any other liquid and make sure that you never put the main unit in a dishwasher,” says Blair. This will damage the electronics and ruin the air fryer.

“When cleaning an air fryer, do not immerse the main unit in water or any other liquid and make sure that you never put the main unit in a dishwasher,” says Blair. This will damage the electronics and ruin the air fryer. Use a soft sponge or damp cloth. Metal tools and scouring pads can damage the nonstick coating. If some stuck-on residue refuses to budge, soak in hot, soapy water before scrubbing with a sponge. For parts that are not removable (like the interior of the air fryer), use a paste made from baking soda and water and wipe away with a soft sponge.

Metal tools and scouring pads can damage the nonstick coating. If some stuck-on residue refuses to budge, soak in hot, soapy water before scrubbing with a sponge. For parts that are not removable (like the interior of the air fryer), use a paste made from baking soda and water and wipe away with a soft sponge. Cleaning extends the life of the fryer. Not only will cleaning the cooker help produce better dishes and rid it of unwanted smells, but it also helps the appliance work properly. This means you’re less likely to encounter mechanical issues.

How to clean a basket-style air fryer It’s best practice to clean an air fryer after every use. TAO EDGE/Getty Images “We always advise thoroughly cleaning the unit after every single use,” says Blair. If you spend just a few minutes cleaning an air fryer, then there’s no need for deep cleaning – it’ll always be ready to go for the next dish. Unplug and let cool. You want the air fryer to cool off enough that it is safe to handle but still warm, making clean-up easier. Unplug the unit and let it sit for about 30 minutes. This way the unit and parts won’t be blazing hot, but any stuck-on food should still be easy to remove. Wash the fryer basket(s). Many baskets (sometimes called cooking trays) are dishwasher-safe, making them super easy to clean. Be sure to check a manual to confirm that they are in fact dishwasher-safe, otherwise, wash with hot, soapy water and a soft sponge. Wash the grease catcher. Sometimes called a crisper plate, outer basket, or pan, air fryers often have this piece under the basket to catch any drips. Some models build this into the drawer itself. Many are dishwasher-safe, but they can also be cleaned with hot, soapy water. Deep clean (if needed). If the basket or grease catcher has stubborn, stuck-on food, Blair suggests soaking them in hot, soapy water for several minutes before cleaning. A mixture of baking soda and water can be used to help scrub any remaining grime. Wipe the interior and exterior. Give the main unit and control panel a wipe with a damp cloth, as needed. Check the heating element of the air fryer. The element is located in the top of the air fryer, and should be checked periodically. If needed, carefully give it a wipe with a damp (not wet) cloth and let dry completely. Consult the manual on how to safely access the model’s element. Dry. Let all of the components completely air dry before reassembling.

How to clean an oven-style air fryer For oven-style air fryers, make sure to wipe down the trays after every use and give the unit a deep clean regularly. perfect loop/Getty Images Oven-style air fryers are basically small convection ovens, and often function as a mini oven and toaster as well. Karen Diep, product expert at Breville, recommends giving the tray(s) a wipe down after light use and giving the unit a deeper clean regularly. Unplug and let cool. Similar to a basket-style fryer, safety first. It’s easier to clean a warm air fryer, but a hot one could burn you. Wash all removable accessories. Oven-style units will have wire racks and many models also include broiling racks and removable pans. Remove from the air fryer and wash in warm, soapy water. “Do not use abrasive cleansers, metal scouring pads or metal utensils,” says Diep. Clean the crumb tray. Diep recommends removing the tray after every use and emptying any crumbs. When cleaning, wipe the tray down using warm, soapy water and a sponge. Deep clean (if needed). If the racks or tray have baked-on grease, soak them in warm soapy water and use a non-abrasive liquid cleaner and sponge. Wipe the interior and exterior. Give the inside and outside a once-over with a soft, damp sponge. If needed, apply a liquid cleaner to the sponge to help remove any build-up. Diep recommends using a glass cleaner to clean the glass door. Dry. Let all removable parts fully dry before reinserting them back into the air fryer, and do not use the air fryer until it is dry and the crumb tray and racks are in place.

How to avoid lingering smells

Using the air fryer repeatedly without a proper clean can lead to lingering smells inside the cooker. “To avoid trapped smells, follow routine cleaning maintenance after each use,” says Blair. If you have a brand-new appliance and it is producing a burnt plastic smell, this may be from a protective coating burning off inside the fryer. Give the new appliance a good clean and then run it a couple of times without any food inside to get rid of the smell.

For lingering food smells, try this trick from Diep: “Place an oven-safe bowl in the oven with two cups of water mixed with the juice of half a lemon and let it steam at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes. That should pull off any remaining grease on the interior surfaces and the lemon can help with covering up the smell.”

Insider’s takeaway

To keep an air fryer working perfectly and free of unwanted smells, give it a clean after every use. Be sure to read the manual for the model since improper cleaning can damage the air fryer. Most models have dishwasher-safe components, making them especially easy to keep clean.

How to steam-clean your microwave with just water, lemon, and vinegarHow to clean a Keurig with vinegar to prevent gross buildupHow to clean your oven and cut through pesky greaseHow to clean a grill and remove stuck-on gunk