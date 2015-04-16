How to choose the perfect men's hair product

Many different hair products marketed and sold to men. All promise to be “the best.”

But you don’t need “the best” — you need a product that works for you and makes your hair do you what you want it to do. To aid in that selection, Birchbox Man has created an incredibly handy XY chart, which simplifies hair product’s attributes into two things: hold and shine.

This chart makes it incredibly easy to find what you’re looking for. Most likely, it will be one of these three.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.