How To Choose The Perfect Dog

To call David Frei an “expert on dogs” would be an understatement.

He’s the public face of the Westminster Kennel Club (he’s hosted the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for over 20 years), and he’s also the founder of a therapy dog program called Angel on a Leash.

David Frei tells us what people need to consider when choosing the right dog, especially for people who live in a city.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Will Wei. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser

