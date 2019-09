Please enable Javascript to watch this video We spoke to Brian Driscoll, an instructor at the Gemological Institute of America, who explained the 4C's, the industry standard for the most important factors that contribute to a diamond's value. Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Additional Camera by Justin Gmoser. Follow Us On YouTube >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.