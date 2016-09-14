Here's how to choose a Buddy Pokémon once you download the newest Pokemon Go update

zytreo/Pokemon Company Reddit user zytreo uploaded a picture of his Buddy Pokémon, a Pikachu that’s perched on his shoulder.

The latest update to Pokémon Go is in the process of rolling out. The biggest change is the new ability to select one of your Pokémon to be your “Buddy,” which will make them show up next to your avatar on your Profile screen.

Small Pokémon, like Weedle, will ride on your avatar’s shoulders, while bigger Pokémon will just stand beside you. There’s a fun Easter egg that makes Pikachu — who normally stands beside you — ride on your shoulder, too.

Here’s how to select a Pokémon to be your Buddy:

Tap your avatar’s face icon in the lower left corner of the screen

Tap the menu button in the lower right corner of the screen

Tap “Buddy,” and select which Pokémon you want to appear next to you

You can simply pick your favourite Pokémon to be your Buddy, but you might want to use a bit of strategy: As you walk around, you’ll earn candy for the type of Pokémon you have selected as your Buddy. So, something that’s a bit harder to find — and thus, harder to earn candy for — might be a wiser choice than something common like a Zubat.

Additionally, some Pokémon will earn candy more quickly than others. The folks over at The Silph Road have a full chart breaking everything down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.