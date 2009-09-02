How To Check Your Gmail While It Is Down





Great news!



Even though Gmail is down, you can still get your email. Here’s how you can check your Gmail:

Just go to igoogle.com and log in with your gmail password. Look at the series of boxes on the site. Your gmail is probably in the second column from the left, one block down.

If you have an iPhone, you can just use that. It’s still working!

Bonus: Your gchat will work from there also!

