How to check your PayPal balance on desktop or mobile

Shutterstock It’s easy to check your PayPal balance, as long as you have a Cash or Cash Plus account.

To check your PayPal balance, all you need to do is log into your account.

You’ll find your PayPal balance on the left side of your main account page on the website, or on the primary account screen in the mobile app.

But in order to carry a balance, you will need to have a Cash or Cash Plus account (most people do). Otherwise, you won’t see a section for your balance on your main account page.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For most, checking their balance on PayPal is an extremely quick and easy process.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to check your PayPal balance



In theory, all you’d have to do is go to paypal.com – or open the mobile app on your iPhone or Android if you prefer to check there – and log into your account.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Your PayPal balance appears on the left side of your screen on the website.

Assuming you have the ability to carry a balance, even if your current balance is $US0, it will be listed on the left-hand side of your main account page for desktop, or on the primary account screen for mobile users.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Your PayPal balance will appear in the main part of the screen on the mobile app.

However, there is a bit of a catch: If you aren’t seeing a “PayPal balance” section on your main account page, it’s because you don’t have a Cash or Cash Plus account.

You may not have those if you’ve had your account for a while, as those account types are relatively new to PayPal. In that case, you’ll need to set up a new account first.

You should also be aware that you will still have to first verify your identity through PayPal in order to take advantage of that balance-carrying feature.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.