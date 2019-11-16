How to check your PayPal balance on desktop or mobile

- To check your PayPal balance, all you need to do is log into your account.
For most, checking their balance on PayPal is an extremely quick and easy process.
Here’s how to do it.
How to check your PayPal balance
In theory, all you’d have to do is go to paypal.com – or open the mobile app on your iPhone or Android if you prefer to check there – and log into your account.
Assuming you have the ability to carry a balance, even if your current balance is $US0, it will be listed on the left-hand side of your main account page for desktop, or on the primary account screen for mobile users.
However, there is a bit of a catch: If you aren’t seeing a “PayPal balance” section on your main account page, it’s because you don’t have a Cash or Cash Plus account.
You may not have those if you’ve had your account for a while, as those account types are relatively new to PayPal. In that case, you’ll need to set up a new account first.
You should also be aware that you will still have to first verify your identity through PayPal in order to take advantage of that balance-carrying feature.
