How to check your Mac computer's storage space in 2 different ways

You can check your Mac storage in a few different ways.

To get a full breakdown of your Mac computer’s storage space, click the Apple logo in the upper left corner and navigate to “About This Mac.”

You can also go to “Disk Utility” via the Utilities folder to check how much storage space you have left.

Whether you’ve received an alert that “your startup disk is almost full” or you’re just curious about how much space you have left on your computer, knowing how to check your Mac storage can come in handy.

There are a few ways to check the storage space on a Mac computer, and two methods are particularly easy.

Here’s how to do it.

How to check your Mac storage via “About This Mac”



1. Click on the Apple logo at the top left of your screen.

2. Click “About This Mac.”

3. Click “Storage.” You should see a stacked bar graph depicting how much of your total storage is being taken up by different categories of data. Above that you can find out how much space is still available on your hard drive.

Christina Liao/Business Insider This is the easiest way to get an overview of your Mac storage, in addition to what types of files are taking up the most space.

4. If you want to dive into the specifics of how much space each app or file is taking up, click “Manage” for a full breakdown.

How to check your Mac storage via “Disk Utility”



1. Click on your “Applications” folder located on the right side of your Dock, or open your Finder and click the “Applications” folder on the left side of the window.

2. Scroll down until you find the “Utilities” folder. Click on it to open.

3. Click on “Disk Utility.”

Christina Liao/Business Insider Select ‘Disk Utility’ from the Utilities folder.

4. A window will pop open with a bar graph depicting how much of your total storage is currently taken up. Below that you’ll see exactly how many megabytes or gigabytes are used and how many are free.

Christina Liao/Business Insider This way of checking your Mac storage offers a less detailed description than the previous method, but still gets the job done if you just want to know how much space is available.

