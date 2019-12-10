How to check the Java version on your Mac computer using System Preferences or the Java website

- You can check which Java version is on your Mac to see if you have the most up-to-date Java running, or you can check on the Java website.
Java is probably one of the most important bits of software your computer runs. It allows you to use everything from certain websites to certain online applications.
If your Java is out of date, it can not only result in limited performance, but it can also result in certain sites or programs not working on your Mac.
You can check your Java version both on your computer and on the Java website.
How to check the Java version on your Mac using System Preferences
1. Click on the Apple logo in the top-left of your menu bar.
2. Scroll down and click on “System Preferences.”
3. Click on “Java,” which will likely be in one of the lower rows in “System Preferences.”
4. After clicking on “Java,” it will let you know that the Java Control Panel opens in a separate window.
5. In the Java Control Panel, click on “General.”
6. The first, or “About,” line will allow you to view version information about Java.
7. Click on the “About…” button in that first line. A pop-up will appear telling you what version your computer is using.
How to check the Java version on your Mac using the Java website
1. Go to Java’s “Verify Java Version” web page.
2. Click on the “Verify Java version” button to check which version of Java your computer currently has installed and whether or not you need to update it.
Note, that this may not work due to any of a number of settings on your Mac. If an error screen comes up, you could troubleshoot it or simply verify the version on your Mac using the first set of instructions.
