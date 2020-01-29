How to check which version of Java you have installed in Windows 10, in 2 steps

Crystal Cox/Business Insider It only takes a single line of code to check which version of Java you have on your Windows PC.

To check which version of Java you have on your Windows computer, you’ll need to open the Command Prompt app.

If you don’t have the latest version of Java installed, Windows may have trouble downloading or running certain programs.

Java is a programming language that’s used to install and run programs. Chances are that there are already several programs on your Windows computer that run using Java, even if you don’t know it.

However, if Windows isn’t running the latest version of Java, you may have trouble downloading new programs, or even opening some websites.

To check which version of Java you’re running, you’ll need to use Windows 10’s Command Prompt app. The Command Prompt can seem intimidating at first, but if you know what to type, you’ll be fine.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to check which Java version you have in Windows 10



1. Type “Command Prompt” into the search bar next to your Start menu, and click on it when it appears in the search results.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Search for ‘Command Prompt’ and click to open.

2. Type “java -version” into the Command Prompt, then press Enter on your keyboard.

After a moment, your screen should display the information your computer has about Java, including what version you have installed.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Type ‘java -version’ and then press Enter to display the version of Java you have.

If nothing displays, it most likely means that you don’t have Java installed on your computer at all. Luckily, you can download it for free here.

