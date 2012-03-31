Here Are The Mega Millions Winning Numbers...

Photo: Flickr / Robert S. Donovan

UPDATE: Tonight’s winning numbers are 46 – 23 – 38 – 4 – 2 and megaball 23It’s finally here! The Mega Millions numbers for the world’s largest jackpot ever will be chosen at 11 p.m. ET.



So how can you check if you’re the lucky winner?

1. The Mega Millions website will post the numbers here.

2. If you prefer to watch on TV, you can go to the Mega Millions website, and choose your state under “Where To Play” on the right-hand stand to find your local draw station. Anyone in New York City should tune to WABC 7.

Good Luck!

