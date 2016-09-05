Find out if your tweets are more like Trump or Clinton -- and why

Social media is playing a big role in this year’s election and both candidates are avid tweeters.
But what happens if you apply Trump and Clinton’s online brands to your own Twitter? Who are you more like?
Developers at Caspy, a marketing and sales app for photographers, decided to figure this out by creating The Donald Test. The test looks at your last 15 tweets and then determines which candidates tweets yours are most similar to.
“Why not train Caspy’s machine learning engine on both presidential nominee’s speeches, tweets, emails and any other content we could get our hands on,” the developers said in a blog post. “Once it’s trained, we could give it some text and determine if the text looked more like the words of Donald or Hillary.”
And thus they launched The Donald Test. The results might be a bit surprising (see examples below), so maybe check out who your tweets sound more like before knocking one of the candidates styles.
Facebook can guess your political preferences -- here's how to see how it's categorized you https://t.co/1ahxkhyZy2 via @sai
-- Lori Janjigian (@lori_janjigian) August 23, 2016
.@a_pipia made me super jealous by working out during lunch. this is what she learned https://t.co/Pwr1ntjP59 via @bi_strategy
-- Lori Janjigian (@lori_janjigian) August 29, 2016
I was a little surprised by my results so we reached out to Caspy and they told us about trends they found in each candidates tweets...
I'm so proud of the stage @nickjonas & I designed for #HondaCivicTour #FutureNow. It's all for you guys ????https://t.co/LokzSGfvw6
-- Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 29, 2016
This is Demi Lovato's most Trump-like tweet. The outspoken Hillary supporter used the word 'I' twice in this tweet.
We will repeal and replace the horrible disaster known as #Obamacare! pic.twitter.com/YzRTPrqrNC
-- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2016
Caspy's CEO David Shak used this as an example.
Trump's extreme immigration speech got rave reviews -- from white supremacists, the alt-right, and Ann Coulter. https://t.co/TeYcDQeYCg
-- Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 1, 2016
Caspy figured out that this is Clinton's most Trump sounding tweet...it mentions immigration.
'We must all learn to live together as brothers, or we will all perish together as fools.' - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
-- Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 8, 2016
Tim Cook's most Hillary-like tweet.
Behold...Trump's most Trump-like tweet:
From day one I said that I was going to build a great wall on the SOUTHERN BORDER, and much more. Stop illegal immigration. Watch Wednesday!
-- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2016
