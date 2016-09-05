Find out if your tweets are more like Trump or Clinton -- and why

Picture: Getty Images

Social media is playing a big role in this year’s election and both candidates are avid tweeters.

But what happens if you apply Trump and Clinton’s online brands to your own Twitter? Who are you more like?

Developers at Caspy, a marketing and sales app for photographers, decided to figure this out by creating The Donald Test. The test looks at your last 15 tweets and then determines which candidates tweets yours are most similar to.

“Why not train Caspy’s machine learning engine on both presidential nominee’s speeches, tweets, emails and any other content we could get our hands on,” the developers said in a blog post. “Once it’s trained, we could give it some text and determine if the text looked more like the words of Donald or Hillary.”

And thus they launched The Donald Test. The results might be a bit surprising (see examples below), so maybe check out who your tweets sound more like before knocking one of the candidates styles.

