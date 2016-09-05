Find out if your tweets are more like Trump or Clinton -- and why

Lori Janjigian
Picture: Getty Images

Social media is playing a big role in this year’s election and both candidates are avid tweeters

But what happens if you apply Trump and Clinton’s online brands to your own Twitter? Who are you more like?

Developers at Caspy, a marketing and sales app for photographers, decided to figure this out by creating The Donald Test. The test looks at your last 15 tweets and then determines which candidates tweets yours are most similar to. 

“Why not train Caspy’s machine learning engine on both presidential nominee’s speeches, tweets, emails and any other content we could get our hands on,” the developers said in a blog post. “Once it’s trained, we could give it some text and determine if the text looked more like the words of Donald or Hillary.”

And thus they launched The Donald Test. The results might be a bit surprising (see examples below), so maybe check out who your tweets sound more like before knocking one of the candidates styles.  

To start, I plugged in my own twitter handle...

Screenshot/BI

and found out my tweets are 84% like Hillary's

Screenshot/BI

With this being my most Hillary-like tweet:

And this being my most Trump-like tweet:

I was a little surprised by my results so we reached out to Caspy and they told us about trends they found in each candidates tweets...

The more you say 'I' the more you lean Trump

This is Demi Lovato's most Trump-like tweet. The outspoken Hillary supporter used the word 'I' twice in this tweet.

Absolute statements are a dead Trump give away, as is negative tone. Positive tone = Hillary.

Caspy's CEO David Shak used this as an example.

Some words that are Trump give aways: Immigration, Mexican and 'will'

Caspy figured out that this is Clinton's most Trump sounding tweet...it mentions immigration.

Some words that are Clinton give aways: educate, learn and 'should'

Tim Cook's most Hillary-like tweet.

And if you say the phrase 'build a wall' Caspy's AI is 96% sure you sound like Trump

Behold...Trump's most Trump-like tweet:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.