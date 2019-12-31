How to check your Google Play balance using your computer or Android device

Shutterstock You can check your Google Play balance on desktop and mobile.

The Google Play Store is a digital distribution service available on the web and on Android devices. It allows users to purchase music, movies, and even TV shows and books.

Users can purchase these products by adding funds to their Google Play account or using their credit or debit card, or linking their PayPal account. You can check your Google Play balance by using your phone or computer.

Here’s how to do it.

How to check your Google Play balance on a computer



1. Launch the Google Play website on your Mac or PC.

2. Log into your Google Play account.

3. On the Google Play website, click on the “Payment Methods” tab located on the left, directly under the “Account” tab.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Click ‘Payment Methods’ to check your Google Play balance.

4. On the next page, you can view your Google Play balance.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Under ‘Payment methods’ you will find the amount currently in your Google Play account.

How to check your Google Play balance on an Android



1. Open the Google Play Store app on your Android device.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines on the top right, and select “Account” from the menu.

3. Select “Payment methods” from the subsequent menu. This will display your account balance.

