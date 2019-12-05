How to manually check for updates on a Windows 10 computer and install them

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider It’s easy to check for updates in Windows 10.

You can check for updates on a Windows 10PC by going to your “Update & Security” menu.

Windows 10 is usually set to update automatically, but you can still check for updates manually, whenever you like.

Updates are important, as they help your computer work properly, and can patch up security issues.

Windows 10, like its many predecessors, needs occasional updates to keep the computer running efficiently and securely. These updates usually occur automatically, or will start after asking permission.

Sometimes, though, it’s helpful to manually check for any updates that haven’t been installed yet, especially if your computer is behaving strangely.

Here’s how to check for updates on a Windows 10PC, and then install them.

How to check for updates on a Windows 10PC



1. Click on the Start menu in the bottom left corner of your screen – it looks like the Windows logo.

2. From there, click on the Settings icon, which is a small icon that looks like a gear.

3. At the bottom of the Settings menu, click “Update & Security.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider To view potential updates, click on ‘Update & Security’ from the Settings menu.

4. Click on “Check for updates” to see if your computer is up-to-date, or if there are any updates available. Your computer will also show the date and time of when it was last updated.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click the ‘Check for updates’ button to see what updates are available.

5. If there were updates available, they will begin to download automatically. On the next screen, your computer will show the current status of your updates. Broader system updates will also be noted on this screen.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider After you check for updates, any available ones will begin downloading automatically.

You can also view further information about your computer’s updates by clicking the various links on the Updates page.

