How To Find The First Thing Ever Posted To Your Facebook Wall

Today is Facebook’s 10th anniversary.

I was lucky enough to go to one of the first colleges that Facebook allowed into the social network, so I joined in August 2004, a few weeks before I began my freshman year. For those of you unfamiliar with Facebook’s beginnings, only college students with a “.edu” email address could sign up way back then.

So I decided to take a heavy dose of nostalgia this morning and look back at the stuff people wrote on my wall way back in 2004.

Here’s the first thing one of my Facebook friends wrote on my wall. It’s pretty funny to read this all these years later:

Want to see the first thing written on your Facebook wall? Here’s how to do it.

Go to your profile page/Timeline. Click on the date you joined Facebook.

Scroll down a bit and you’ll come across the first thing posted to your wall.

