How to check your call history on an iPhone and view details or delete calls

Denys Prykhodov/Shutterstock It’s easy to check your call history, view details, and delete calls in the Phone app.

You can check your call history on an iPhone directly in the Recents tab of the Phone app.

It’s possible to view additional details about each call by clicking on the “i” button to the right of a specific call. You can also send the contact a message or block them this way.

If you want to delete your call history on an iPhone, you can do that by pressing the Edit button in the top right corner to delete individual items or all of your history at once.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Like most cell phones, your iPhone provides the option to allow its users to keep tabs on their phone call history.

This can be helpful if you forget to save a phone number and you need to check the call history so you can locate the number and add it to your contacts.

You can also check the time and date of the call if you don’t quite remember when you called someone – and delete one, more, or all of your calls to hide history or clear space.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to check call history on your iPhone



1. Unlock your iPhone, then click the Phone icon to launch the app.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Click on the green Phone icon to view your recent phone calls.

2. Once you open the Phone icon, click on the “Recents” tab, which will take you to your recent phone call history.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Tapping ‘Recents’ will provide you with a list of your call history.

3. You can scroll through your phone calls, and press the lowercase “i” button to the right of an individual call to see more details.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Click the ‘i’ button on a phone number in ‘Recents’ to view details of the call.

If you want to save the phone number in your contacts, viewing the individual call through the “i” button will provide you with the option to create a new contact, add it to an existing contact, send them a message, block them, and more.

You can also find out how long the call was on your iPhone by looking in the box under the phone number or contact name.

How to delete an individual call on your iPhone



1. Tap the “Phone” icon and head to “Recents.”

2. On the “Recents,” on the top right-hand corner of the screen, click “Edit” and it will give you options to either delete individual call(s) or erase your entire recent call feed.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Click ‘Edit’ to delete individual calls on your iPhone.

3. Delete individual phone calls by pressing the red button located on the left side of each phone number in your “Recents” tab.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Press the red button just left to each phone number in your recent calls to delete one.

How to delete all your recent iPhone calls



1. Tap the “Phone” icon and head to “Recents.”

2. On the “Recents” tab, click “Edit” to delete phone calls. On the top left-hand corner of the screen, the button “Clear” will appear.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Click ‘Edit’ and the ‘Clear’ button option will appear.

3. Tap on “Clear” and the entire list of recent outgoing and ingoing calls will be erased.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Press ‘Clear’ and all your recent calls will be deleted.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.