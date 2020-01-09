How to check your usage of individual apps on your iPhone in 3 simple steps

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It’s easy to check app usage on an iPhone to get an overview of your screen time activities.

You can easily check your app usage on an iPhone on a case-by-case basis in your Screen Time settings.

From the same menu, you can also view an overall snapshot of which types of apps you spend the most time using on your iPhone.

As our mobile devices become an integral part of our life, our usage on these devices can say a lot about our habits and how we use our time.

For example, when I looked through my iPhone’s Screen Time section of the Settings app, I was pleasantly surprised to find that I spend more time listening to the news via KPCC than I do browsing Reddit. I was equally surprised to find that I apparently spend as much time sending texts as I do sending emails.

If you want to check your own app usage on your iPhone, the Settings app makes it blissfully easy to do so. You can check out the stats on individual app use time, overall screen time, and even see how much you use different categories of apps, grouped under headings such as “Social Networking” and “Entertainment.”

Here’s how to check app usage on your iPhone.

How to check app usage on an iPhone



1. Launch the Settings app.

2. Scroll down to the words “Screen Time” (beside an hourglass icon in a purple square).

Steven John/Business Insider Tap into ‘Screen Time’ to see app usage details.

3. Tap “See All Activity.”

Steven John/Business Insider Tap ‘See All Activity’ to find your app usage for individual apps.

Now scroll down to check out app usage, and tap “Show More” to see all the apps, as only the most used few will initially display.

Steven John/Business Insider View your time spent on each app.

