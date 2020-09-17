How to check your app usage stats an Android device to figure out which apps you spend the most battery, data, and time on

Henry Nicholls/Reuters It’s easy to check your app usage stats on an Android.

There are several ways to check your app usage on an Android phone or tablet.

To see how much battery each app is using, check the Battery section of the Settings app.

You can see how much time you spend in each app through the Digital Wellbeing section.

Lastly, you can head to the Network & Internet page to see how much data your apps use.

Your Android device probably has a lot of apps, and each of these apps uses resources like battery power and wireless data.

You have a few simple tools for tracking these kinds of app usage stats, which you can use to decide if you need to uninstall apps that are hogging your phone’s resources.

Various Android devices sometimes label the Settings options differently, so your phone’s Settings might not perfectly match these instructions, but they should be very similar and not difficult to find.

How to check your app usage on an Android



Battery life



Every app uses some amount of battery power. This will let you see what apps are battery hogs.

1. Start the Settings app and tap “Battery.”

2. Tap “Battery Usage.”

3. Make sure you’re on the App tab. You can scroll through the list of apps on your phone and see what percentage of the total battery each of your apps is currently using.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Battery section in Settings can show you how much of the battery each app is using.

Internet and data



This is useful if you’re using a limited mobile data plan.

1. Start the Settings app and tap “Network & Internet.”

2. Tap “Data Usage.”

3. On the Data usage page, tap “View Details.”

4. You should now be able to scroll through a list of all the apps on your phone, and see how much data each one is using. You can change the time period using the date control at the top of the page and see more details about data usage by tapping on a specific app.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If you want to see how much data each app is using, refer to the Network & Internet section of Settings.

Screen time



This lets you see what your favourite apps are, and how much time you’re spending with them.

1. Start the Settings app and tap “Digital Wellbeing and parental controls.”

2. Tap “Show your data” in the Your Digital Wellbeing tools section at the top of the page.

3. You can see your current app usage statistics front-and-centre on the screen. To see a weekly report of your screen time in apps, tap the graph icon at the top right of the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Digital Wellbeing section in Settings can show you how much time you’re spending in each of your apps.

