How to check your AirPods’ battery life on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Christine Kopaczewski,William Antonelli
  • You can check your AirPods’ battery on any paired Apple device.
  • On an iPhone or iPad, you can check your AirPods’ battery life by opening the case or adding a special widget.
  • If your AirPods are connected to a Mac, you can see their battery life in the Bluetooth menu.
Oh, AirPods — maybe Apple's best product since the iPhone. They're cordless, convenient, and cool. But while they definitely up your style game, the sleek design can make it difficult to figure out how much battery they have left.

Thankfully, you can check your AirPods battery at any time using a paired iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Here’s how.

How to check your AirPods’ battery on an iPhone or iPad

You can use either of these methods once you’ve paired your AirPods with your iPhone or iPad at least once.

Opening the case

1. Make sure that Bluetooth is enabled on your iPhone or iPad. You can do this through the Control Center or the Settings menu.

How to airpod battery 1
Make sure that you have Bluetooth enabled. Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

2. Hold your AirPods case, with the AirPods inside, near the iPhone/iPad and open the case.

3. A pop up should appear at the bottom of the screen. It’ll show the battery life of the AirPods and their case.

How to airpods battery 2
The battery life of both AirPods and their case will appear at the bottom of the screen. Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

Using the battery widget

If you want to see your AirPods’ battery life while you’re wearing them, you can use the battery widget on your widget page.

1. On your iPhone or iPad’s first Home page, swipe to the right to access your widgets.

2. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap Edit, then tap the plus icon at the top-left corner of the screen.

The Widgets page on an iPhone, with the Edit and add widgets icons highlighted.
Open your Widgets page and go to add a new one. William Antonelli/Insider

3. Go to the bottom of the widgets list and tap Batteries, then choose how big you want the widget to be.

Showing how to add a Batteries widget and pick its size.
Find the ‘Batteries’ widget and add it. William Antonelli/Insider

4. Place your widget, then tap Done in the top-right corner.

Placing the Batteries widget on an iPhone.
The battery life of your iPhone and everything connected to it will be displayed. William Antonelli/Insider

Now you’ll see your AirPods’ battery life on the widget page, as well as the battery percentage of your iPhone and any other connected devices (like an Apple Watch).

How to check your AirPods’ battery on a Mac

If your AirPods are paired with your Mac, you can view their battery life from the desktop. If they’re in their case when you do this, just remember to open the case.

1. In the menu bar at the top of your Mac’s screen, click either the Bluetooth icon or the speaker icon.

2. Select the AirPods, and you’ll see the battery life for each earbud and the case.

Checking a pair of AirPods' battery life on a Mac.
On a Mac, you can see a readout of your AirPods’ battery life from the Bluetooth menu. William Antonelli/Insider

