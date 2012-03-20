How To Cheat Against Your Friends On Draw Something

Draw Something is one of the hottest apps on the App Store right now, but it looks like there are still a few kinks to work out.



When you challenge a friend, you have to pick from three words which you are going to draw. If you don’t like any of them, you can pay to get new ones.

Or, you can force-quit the app and re-open it, and you’ll get new ones.

Here’s the problem for Draw Something: the “bombs” which get you new words are one of the main sources of revenue for the game.

If you get a list of words you don’t like, you can force quit Draw Something by returning to your home screen. Then double tap your iPhone or iPad’s home button to pull up the tray of running apps. Tap and hold the Draw Something icon until it starts to wiggle. Tap the red circle to close the app. Then relaunch it and you’ll get a new set of words.

Draw Something also makes money by selling new colours for drawing and selling a premium app.

So, if you want to have an edge over your friends, remember — you don’t have to pay to get new words in the app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.