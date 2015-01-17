This Accessory Claims It Can Charge Your IPhone Or Android Phone Twice As Fast

No one likes keeping their phone attached to a cable for hours while waiting for it to absorb a full charge. One company claims that its accessory has solved this problem by charging your phone twice as fast.

The SoniCable is currently being funded on Indiegogo, where it blew past its $US10,000 goal. With 39 days left in the campaign, the SoniCable has already raised more than $US87,000.

There’s a switch on the cable that changes it from a normal USB cable into a super charger for your phone. So, if you’re just using the cable to transfer information between devices, leave the switch off. If you’re charging your phone, you’ll want to flip the switch on so that it works twice as fast.

The campaign page says the accessory should be shipping in March 2015, and the $US20 Early Bird special is already sold out. The $US27 package, which includes one SoniCable charger, is still available. This price is 25% lower than the final launch price.

SoniCable is one of several super-charging technologies we’ve heard about over the past several months. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 4 comes with fast-charging technology built-in, which means it can charge from 0 to 50% in about 30 minutes, which usually takes an hour. Israeli startup StoreDot is also working on a charger that can supposedly charge your phone fully in just 30 seconds.

