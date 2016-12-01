Check out all the different ways you can recharge a Tesla

This past summer, I drove my kids to camp in the Catskill Mountain area in Upstate New York in the US. Our chariot for the journey was a Tesla.
And not just any Model S, but a P90D with Ludicrous Mode: the baddest, fastest, coolest Tesla in all the land.
The idea was to see if this four-door luxury “family car” with supercar-beating acceleration — 0 to 96km/h in 2.8 seconds, claimed — could handle a journey of decent length (about 386 kms round trip) involving two adults, three kids, and the gear of a pair of campers for two weeks.
Quite a test, eh? And we decided to put the Model S through its charging paces. All of them — including some we didn’t expect!
Read on to learn about all the different ways you can rejuice this most famous of electric cars.
The pearl white Tesla, equipped with everything, landed in the driveway of our suburban New Jersey test car HQ.
It was a Model S, in P90D trim. The 'P' for 'performance,' the '90' for the 90 kWh battery pack, and the 'D' for a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup.
The Model S when fully charged has 434 kms of range, enough to comfortably make the journey up and back. But we wanted to investigate the charging options along the way, so we didn't top off before departing. Still, almost 321 kms of range! Plenty, right? My plan was to get to camp, then head over to a Tesla destination partner charging site, get enough juice to make a Supercharger station on the return route, and be home by early evening.
I've screwed up my range calculations. We don't have enough to make the closest partner charging station. The car was warning us of this, but we needed to get the boys dropped off on time. So we took a chance and ended up ALMOST RUNNING OUT OF GAS, er ... ELECTRICITY!
There's a cable in the trunk of every Tesla that enables you to charge on the fly. But there are no high-speed charging options up here in the middle of nowhere in the Catskills. So we had to resort to the slowest option, good old 120-volt, wall-socket-level re-juicing.
Not exactly the most scenic location. We had to ask the camp maintenance staff to find us an outlet that we could use.
A few hours, a few more kms in the battery, and we have enough to head back through the lovely scenery to find lodging -- and charging -- for the night.
By the next morning, at a charging rate of 4.8 kms per hour, we have enough juice to make the closest charging location -- a partner charging site.
But this time, we're charging much faster. In a few hours, we'll have enough power to get to the closest Supercharger location.
Tesla has set up these partner charging sites to provide relatively fast charging in more places and to fill in some of the Supercharger gaps. A Tesla vehicle can find them all using GPS and can calculate the state of its charge at all times so you never end up like unlucky, stupid me. Trust the car!
