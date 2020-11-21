How to charge your Ring doorbell in 5 simple steps

Ring You’ll need to manually charge your Ring doorbell’s battery if it isn’t hardwired into your home’s power system.

You can charge a Ring doorbell by removing its built-in battery and plugging it into the micro-USB charging cable it came with.

The Ring doorbell and the Ring doorbell 2 are video doorbells that connect to an app on your phone, without the need to hardwire the doorbell to your existing doorbell wiring.

Ring doorbells use motion sensors to activate a video feed, so you always know who’s at your door.

The Ring doorbell has become extremely popular over the last few years as it’s become obvious what a useful tool it can be to have a video feed attached to your doorbell. You can see who is at your door without getting up from where you’re sitting â€” even if you’re not home.

If you have a Ring doorbell, you’ll know immediately whether that package you ordered has arrived, or whether it was just some door-to-door salesman who came in the middle of the day. The video feed activates whenever the camera senses motion, so someone doesn’t even have to ring your doorbell for you to know they were there.

Of course, with a video feed that activates so often, the Ring doorbell naturally requires a bit of power to keep it going. You can hardwire the doorbell to the power in your home, if you’d like â€” but if you’d rather not, you can always manually recharge the battery instead.

How to charge your Ring doorbell



Batteries on the Ring doorbell and Ring doorbell 2 are charged using a regular micro-USB cable. Each new doorbell comes with an orange cable, but any micro-USB will work just as well.

1. Unscrew the screw(s) at the bottom of the doorbell’s mount to remove the Ring’s faceplate.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Unscrew the small screw at the base of the doorbell.

2. Lift the faceplate away from the rest of the doorbell.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Remove the battery portion of the doorbell.

If you have the original Ring doorbell, there will only be one screw at the bottom, and you will be removing the whole doorbell from the wall mount, not just the faceplate. Skip to step 3.

3. Press the release tab to remove the battery.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Press the release tab and remove the battery.

4. Plug the battery into the charger and let it sit until it’s fully charged.

Ring doorbells take anywhere between five to ten hours to fully charge. The length of charge time depends on whether the USB is plugged into a wall or a USB port â€” if it’s plugged into the wall, it will charge faster.

You will know your doorbell is done charging when the charge indicator on the battery becomes green on the Ring Doorbell 2, or blue on the original Ring Doorbell.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider When the light turns green or blue, your doorbell is fully charged.

5. When it’s fully charged, re-mount your doorbell and screw it back into the wall.

Wait about thirty seconds for the doorbell to turn on, then press the button so that the battery life updates on the app.

