3 easy ways to charge a laptop in your car when you're working on the go

- You can charge a laptop in your car in several different ways, although laptops are typically charged from a wall outlet.
- Most laptops charge using either a power inverter or a laptop charger, and both options are relatively inexpensive.
- If you have a new laptop that uses a USB-C port to charge, you can charge it in your car with a USB-C-enabled Power Delivery power bank.
With today’s ubiquity of phones and tablets, you might not rely on your laptop as much as you used to, but there are still times when it’s essential to be able to charge it while on the go.
Whether you’ve got to finish a presentation on the way into work or just want to watch some Netflix while on a road trip, it is possible to charge a laptop while in the car.
How to charge a laptop in your car
You’ll need to get some accessories, such as a power inverter, laptop charger, or power bank to charge your laptop in your car. Here’s how to use all three accessories to charge your laptop.
Use a power inverter
A power inverter is generally a universal solution – it will work in any car and with any laptop. As a bonus, most power inverters are relatively inexpensive.
A model like the Betek 300 watt power inverter plugs into the car’s outlet and includes two ordinary three-prong plugs and a pair of USB ports to plug your laptop’s power adaptor directly into the inverter. You’ll also have a couple of USB ports for your other portable gear).
There are some disadvantages to power inverters, though. For example, they can be bulky, and inexpensive models don’t generate pure sine waves, which could damage sensitive electronics.
Use a laptop charger
Another approach is to use a laptop car charger, which, rather than having a three-prong outlet, is made specifically for a particular model laptop. You can find laptop chargers online for most laptop models, and they’re generally quite affordable. Plug the charger into your car’s outlet, connect the other end to your laptop, and start charging.
Use a power bank
If you have a new laptop with a USB-C or Thunderbolt charging port, you can charge your computer in the car without involving the car at all. All you’ll need is a Power Delivery (PD) power bank. Power Delivery power banks can deliver enough power to charge a laptop via a USB-C port. Unfortunately, this solution isn’t an option if your laptop uses a proprietary charging port.
ZMI’s Power Delivery power bank is an excellent example of a unit with enough power to charge compatible laptops.
