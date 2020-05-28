How to change your Zoom password, even if you've forgotten it, to keep your account secure

Cabeca de Marmor/Shutterstock It should only take a moment to change your Zoom password.

You can change your Zoom password at any time through the “Profile” section of your account page.

If you’ve forgotten your Zoom password, you can also change it by clicking the “Forgot password” option.

If you log into Zoom using your Google or Facebook account, you’ll have to change your Google or Facebook password instead.

When you create a Zoom account, you can sign up using your credentials from Google or Facebook.

However, the most secure way to sign in is to use a unique password that you create specifically for Zoom. To do this, you’ll just need to make a Zoom account.

But if you’ve made an account already and want to change your password, you can do that too.

Here’s how to change your Zoom password in two ways, using either a Mac or PC.

How to change your Zoom password



First of all, note that if you do sign into your Zoom account using Google or Facebook, you can’t change your password through Zoom. You’ll have to change your specific Google or Facebook password, through that specific website.

But if you do have a regular Zoom account:

1. Using any browser on your Mac or PC, open the Zoom web page and sign into your account.

2. Click “My account” at the top right of the web page to go to your account page.

3. In the navigation pane on the left, click “Profile.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Open the ‘Profile’ page.

4. Scroll down to “Sign-In Password” and then click “Edit” on the right.

5. Enter your existing password to confirm you have permission to edit it, then enter your new password and click “Save Changes.”

How to change your Zoom password if you’ve forgotten it



If you’ve forgotten your password, you can reset the password to change it.

1.Open the Zoom web page and click “Sign In” in the top-right.

2. On the Sign In page, click “Forgot password?” (which you’ll find inside the Password field).

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Click ‘Forgot Password?’ to receive a password reset email.

3. Enter your email address and click “Send.” You might also need to confirm you’re not a robot.

4. When you receive the password reset email, follow the directions inside to change your password.

