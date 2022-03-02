Search

How to change your profile picture on YouTube

Abigail Abesamis Demarest

Changing your YouTube profile picture takes just a few steps, and it can be done on the YouTube website or on the YouTube app for iPhone or Android. 

How to change a YouTube profile picture on desktop

1. Go to YouTube.com.

2. Log in to your account if you aren’t already.

3. Click your profile icon at the top-right corner, then select Settings from the drop-down menu.

Desktop screenshot of the YouTube website with Settings highlighted.
You can also change your display name in Settings. Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Insider

3. Click your profile picture in the Your Channel section, and again on your Channel page.

4. In the Picture section of the Channel customization page, click Change.

Desktop screenshot of the channel customization page with Change highlighted.
You will see your current profile picture here. Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Insider

5. Select a photo from your computer. Move and resize the photo frame as desired, then click Done.

6. Click Publish to save your changes.

Customize picture window with Done highlighted.
In this window, you can preview how your photo will be cropped. Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Insider

How to change a YouTube profile picture on mobile

1. Open the YouTube app.

2. Tap your profile icon at the top-right corner, then tap Your channel (My channel on Android).

YouTube app screenshot with the profile icon highlighted.
Make sure to sign in first to change your profile picture. Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Insider

3. Tap the edit icon to access your Channel settings.

4. Tap your profile picture, then take a photo or select a photo from your camera roll. Move the photo frame as desired, then tap Save.

Channel settings page with the profile photo icon highlighted.
You can take a new photo with your camera or choose an existing photo from your camera roll. Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Insider

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Abigail Abesamis Demarest