How to change your profile picture on YouTube

- It’s possible to change your YouTube profile picture on desktop or mobile.
- You can upload a new photo in your YouTube channel settings.
- The ideal size for your YouTube profile picture is 800px by 800px.
Changing your YouTube profile picture takes just a few steps, and it can be done on the YouTube website or on the YouTube app for iPhone or Android.
How to change a YouTube profile picture on desktop
1. Go to YouTube.com.
2. Log in to your account if you aren’t already.
3. Click your profile icon at the top-right corner, then select Settings from the drop-down menu.
3. Click your profile picture in the Your Channel section, and again on your Channel page.
4. In the Picture section of the Channel customization page, click Change.
5. Select a photo from your computer. Move and resize the photo frame as desired, then click Done.
6. Click Publish to save your changes.
How to change a YouTube profile picture on mobile
1. Open the YouTube app.
2. Tap your profile icon at the top-right corner, then tap Your channel (My channel on Android).
3. Tap the edit icon to access your Channel settings.
4. Tap your profile picture, then take a photo or select a photo from your camera roll. Move the photo frame as desired, then tap Save.
