How to change your profile picture on YouTube

It’s possible to change your YouTube profile picture on desktop or mobile.

You can upload a new photo in your YouTube channel settings.

The ideal size for your YouTube profile picture is 800px by 800px.

Changing your YouTube profile picture takes just a few steps, and it can be done on the YouTube website or on the YouTube app for iPhone or Android.

Quick tip: If your YouTube account is associated with your Google account, any changes will carry over.



How to change a YouTube profile picture on desktop

1. Go to YouTube.com.

2. Log in to your account if you aren’t already.

3. Click your profile icon at the top-right corner, then select Settings from the drop-down menu.

You can also change your display name in Settings. Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Insider

3. Click your profile picture in the Your Channel section, and again on your Channel page.

4. In the Picture section of the Channel customization page, click Change.

You will see your current profile picture here. Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Insider

5. Select a photo from your computer. Move and resize the photo frame as desired, then click Done.

6. Click Publish to save your changes.

In this window, you can preview how your photo will be cropped. Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Insider

Quick tip: Ensure that the photo you choose is at least 98 x 98 pixels (800 x 800 pixels is ideal) and smaller than 4MB.



How to change a YouTube profile picture on mobile

1. Open the YouTube app.

2. Tap your profile icon at the top-right corner, then tap Your channel (My channel on Android).

Make sure to sign in first to change your profile picture. Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Insider

3. Tap the edit icon to access your Channel settings.

4. Tap your profile picture, then take a photo or select a photo from your camera roll. Move the photo frame as desired, then tap Save.

You can take a new photo with your camera or choose an existing photo from your camera roll. Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Insider