How to change your online status on Discord using your computer

Chrissy Montelli
Hero Images/Getty ImagesYou can customise your online status on Discord in a few steps.

Like many other messaging services, Discord allows you to set an online status for other users to see, so that they can interact with you accordingly.

Discord also lets you set a custom status if the built-in ones won’t quite do the job.

Here’s how to change your status on Discord.

How to change your status on Discord

1. Open the Discord app on your Mac or PC and log in if prompted to do so.

2. In the bottom-left corner of your screen, click on your profile picture. This will open a small menu.

How to change your status on DiscordChrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick your profile picture.

3. From the menu, select “Online” if you are available for chatting, “Idle” if you are away from your computer temporarily, “Do Not Disturb” if you don’t want anyone to contact you, or “Invisible” if you don’t want others to know that you’re online. Once you’ve clicked on the option that works best, your online status will change – illustrated by the icon over your profile picture.

How to change your status on DiscordChrissy Montelli/Business InsiderSelect your status.

4. If you want to set a custom status, click on the “Set a custom status” option. A pop-up box will appear.

How to change your status on DiscordChrissy Montelli/Business InsiderSet a custom status.

5. Click on the emoji in the pop-up box to open an emoji selection menu, then click on the emoji that you want to use as your custom status.

How to change your status on DiscordChrissy Montelli/Business InsiderSelect an emoji.

6. Type your custom status into the status bar.

7. Your custom status will clear after a given period of time, unless you choose otherwise. To change how long your status is up, underneath the status bar, click on the drop-down menu, then click on the amount of time you want your status to be visible.

How to change your status on DiscordChrissy Montelli/Business InsiderSelect the length of time for your status.

8. Once you are finished, click “Save.”

How to change your status on DiscordChrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick ‘Save’ to change your status.

Your new status will now be visible near your profile icon at the bottom of the screen, and will also be visible to others on Discord.

