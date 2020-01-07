How to change your SoundCloud profile picture on an iPhone

Meira Gebel
GettyImages/ Bronek KaminskiYou can change your SoundCloud profile picture to customise your appearance on the app.

SoundCloud, the online-based audio sharing platform, is a popular channel for music lovers to share music, podcasts, and audio projects to a large audience.

If you are new to the platform, your SoundCloud profile is similar to that of any other social media site, where you would need to fill in your basic information and upload a profile picture to give viewers a brief introduction.

The SoundCloud app makes it very simple to change your profile picture on your iPhone. Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Best Buy)

How to change your SoundCloud picture on an iPhone

1. Launch the SoundCloud app from your iPhone’s home screen.

2. On the SoundCloud homepage, tap the Library icon on the menu on the bottom.

Sound1Meira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect the Library icon on the bottom menu.

3. Under the Library menu page, select the profile icon at the upper right-hand corner of the screen.

Sound2Meira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect the profile icon.

4. Select “Your profile.”

Sound3Meira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect ‘Your profile’ to begin making changes.

5. To the right of the Play All button, select “Edit profile.”

Sound4Meira Gebel/Business InsiderTap ‘Edit profile’ to change your photo.

6. Tap the camera icon on your profile photo on the far left.

Sound5Meira Gebel/Business InsiderOn the left, tap the camera icon on your profile picture to select a new photo.

7. Scroll through your camera roll to find a photo. Then select “Choose.”

8. Once selected, select “Save” in the upper right-hand corner of the screen. Your profile will now reflect the changes made to your photo.

Sound6Meira Gebel/Business InsiderTap ‘Save’ to complete the changes.
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.