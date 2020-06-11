How to change your profile picture on Houseparty and personalise your account

- You can easily change your profile picture on Houseparty by accessing the settings menu.
- You will have the option to choose a photo from your library or remove the original picture entirely.
- Along with selecting a recognisable username, you may wish to change your picture in order to better personalise your account.
- Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.
Whether you’ve never added a picture before or are looking to update your current one, you can change your profile picture on the Houseparty app in just a few steps.
To change your picture, you’ll have to open the settings menu from the app camera screen. After navigating to the “Edit Profile” page, you’ll be able to tap the circular camera icon at the top to make the switch. Choose a photo from your camera library and – once you do – you’ll have the option to update it or remove it entirely at any time.
You may wish to change your profile picture in order to better personalise your Houseparty account. In the same settings menu, you’ll also find options to update your email address and change your display and usernames.
Here’s how to change your picture.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Apple)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $US699.99 at Walmart)
How to change your profile picture on Houseparty
1. Open the Houseparty app to the camera screen on your mobile device.
2. Tap the smiley face icon.
3. Tap the settings gear icon in the pop-up.
4. Tap “Edit Profile.”
5. This will bring you to your profile page. Tap the circle with your profile picture at the top of the screen. If you haven’t added a picture yet, this will appear as a grey camera icon with a green plus (+) sign to add a photo.
6. A small pop-up will appear at the bottom of the screen with the option to “Choose from Library.” If you’ve already uploaded a photo, you’ll also have the option to remove the current one entirely in addition to replacing it.
7. Scroll through your camera library folders until you find the photo you’re looking for. Tap to select a photo.
8. Adjust the chosen photo on the next page. Move and scale the photo so it fits in the circular frame.
9. Tap “Choose” when you’re ready.
10. You should now return to your profile page, where your circular icon at the top will reflect the change.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from Tech Reference:
-
You can’t directly delete messages on Houseparty, but there are alternate options in chats – here’s what you need to know
-
How to change your name on Houseparty to make yourself more searchable
-
How to change your email address on Houseparty through the mobile app
-
How to delete your Houseparty account in 5 easy steps
-
How to change your password on Houseparty by resetting it
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.