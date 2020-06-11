How to change your profile picture on Houseparty and personalise your account

Houseparty Change your profile picture on Houseparty whenever you have a new picture that you want to showcase.

You can easily change your profile picture on Houseparty by accessing the settings menu.

You will have the option to choose a photo from your library or remove the original picture entirely.

Along with selecting a recognisable username, you may wish to change your picture in order to better personalise your account.

Whether you’ve never added a picture before or are looking to update your current one, you can change your profile picture on the Houseparty app in just a few steps.

To change your picture, you’ll have to open the settings menu from the app camera screen. After navigating to the “Edit Profile” page, you’ll be able to tap the circular camera icon at the top to make the switch. Choose a photo from your camera library and – once you do – you’ll have the option to update it or remove it entirely at any time.

You may wish to change your profile picture in order to better personalise your Houseparty account. In the same settings menu, you'll also find options to update your email address and change your display and usernames.

Here’s how to change your picture.

How to change your profile picture on Houseparty



1. Open the Houseparty app to the camera screen on your mobile device.

2. Tap the smiley face icon.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap the smiley face on your Houseparty camera screen.

3. Tap the settings gear icon in the pop-up.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Find the settings icon.

4. Tap “Edit Profile.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider ‘Edit Profile.’

5. This will bring you to your profile page. Tap the circle with your profile picture at the top of the screen. If you haven’t added a picture yet, this will appear as a grey camera icon with a green plus (+) sign to add a photo.

6. A small pop-up will appear at the bottom of the screen with the option to “Choose from Library.” If you’ve already uploaded a photo, you’ll also have the option to remove the current one entirely in addition to replacing it.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Choose a photo from your library.

7. Scroll through your camera library folders until you find the photo you’re looking for. Tap to select a photo.

8. Adjust the chosen photo on the next page. Move and scale the photo so it fits in the circular frame.

9. Tap “Choose” when you’re ready.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Move and scale your photo, then tap choose.

10. You should now return to your profile page, where your circular icon at the top will reflect the change.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Your updated profile picture, pictured.

