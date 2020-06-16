How to change your name on your Apple Music profile and make it easier for friends to connect with you

Yeamake/Shutterstock It’s easy to change your name on Apple Music to make it easier for others to find you.

You can change your name on Apple Music by accessing your profile through the “For You” page on your desktop and mobile app.

You can also change your Apple Music account’s privacy settings so that only people you approve can find and follow you.

There are several ways to find new singles, albums, and artists on Apple Music, and one of the best isn’t through an algorithm. You can get plenty of great recommendations on music and other audio content from friends.

When you follow your friends on Apple Music, and they follow you, your entire Apple Music profile is easily accessible and searchable.

You’re also not limited to only following friends on Apple Music. You can follow and be followed by anyone whose name you find in the app. Whether you want to be easier or harder to find, setting your profile name is an essential part of your Apple Music experience.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change your name on Apple Music on a computer

1. Launch Apple Music.

2. Choose the “For You” option in the left-side menu if it isn’t already selected.

3. Click your profile icon on the upper left-hand side of the page.

Abbey White/Business Insider If you haven’t set your Apple Music profile image, the icon will feature your initials.

4. On your profile page, click “Edit.”

Abbey White/Business Insider You can find this option next to a circle featuring three blue dots.

5. In the “Name” box, enter the name you’d like to be associated with your profile.

Abbey White/Business Insider You can also adjust your profile privacy settings here.

6. Click the blue “Done” button in the upper-left corner of the page.

How to change your name on Apple Music on a mobile device

1. Open the Apple Music app.

2. Choose “For You” on the bottom taskbar.

3. Tap your avatar icon at the top right of the screen.

4. Select your name.

Abbey White/Business Insider This will be above the ‘View Profile’ description.

5. Tap the pink “Edit” button.

6. Enter your name in the “Name” box.

Abbey White/Business Insider Once you have changed names, your prior Apple Music nickname could be taken by someone else.

7. Tap “Done” to confirm the change.

