How to change your Google Classroom password, which changes your password across all Google services

You can change your Google Classroom password via the Settings menu, but note that this changes your password across the range of Google programs.

You must use a computer to change your Google Classroom password – the option is not available on the mobile app.

It’s recommended that you change your passwords regularly online to maintain security, and that includes educational sites such as Google Classroom. You can switch to a new password easily, and once you change it, you’ll use the new password across all G Suite applications including Sheets, Docs, and Gmail, among others.

The process of changing your password on Google Classroom is simple and straightforward, but you will need to use a computer to do so as the option isn’t available on the mobile app.

How to change your Google Classroom password



1. Go to the Google Classroom website and log in to your account.

2. On the upper left side of the screen, click the three horizontally stacked lines to reveal menu options.

3. Click “Settings.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click ‘Settings’ in the menu on the left side of the screen.

4. Under the “Account Settings” heading, click “Manage.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click the blue ‘Manage’ link.

5. On the left side of your screen, look for the “Security” option and click it. Then, scroll down to the “Signing in to Google” section.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Go to the ‘Signing in to Google’ section of the ‘Security’ tab.

6. Click “Password,” then enter your current password before pressing “Next.”

7. Enter your new password as prompted â€” you will need to do this twice â€” then click “Change password.” Your new password will be effective immediately and will need to be used every time you sign into a Google service moving forward.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Enter your new password twice and click ‘Change Password.’

