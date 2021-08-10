How to change your age on TikTok if it was entered incorrectly and you want access to age-appropriate features

You can’t change your age on TikTok within the app. NurPhoto/Getty Images

To change your age on TikTok, you need to contact the platform’s customer support team within the app or by email.

It is not possible to manually change your age in the TikTok app.

TikTok aims to prevent underage users from looking at explicit content or engaging with adult users.

The social networking and video-sharing platform TikTok curates videos for its users based on a number of factors, including users’ ages.

TikTok’s popularity boomed last year as it became one of the most downloaded apps of 2020. Many of the platform’s hundreds of millions of active users are under the age of 18, though, which has raised privacy concerns for minors, though the app targets its “full TikTok experience” for users 13 and up, according to its safety center.

TikTok tightened its privacy settings in 2021 by making all accounts under the age of 16 private and removing the ability to change your birth date within the app once your age had been set. Now, to change your date of birth on TikTok, if it’s inaccurate, you’ll need to contact the app’s customer support team.

How to change your age on TikTok

If your age was entered incorrectly in the TikTok app and you wish to correct it without making a new account, you can email TikTok at [email protected] to request a change or contact the platform’s customer support team through the app’s Support section, as detailed below.

1. Open the TikTok app for iPhone or Android.

2. Tap on Profile at the bottom right of the home screen.

3. Tap on the three lines in the top-right corner.

Tap the three horizontal lines. Insider

4. This will take you to the Settings and privacy page. Scroll down until you see the Support section and under that, tap Report a Problem.

Scroll down to Support and tap ‘Report a problem.’ Insider

5. Select on Account and Profile.

Tap ‘Account and profile.’ Insider

6. Tap on Editing profile.

Tap ‘Editing profile.’ Insider

7. Select Other.

Tap ‘Other.’ Insider

8. Following that, tap on the Need more help? option.

Tap ‘Need more help?’ Insider

9. This will bring you to a feedback form where you can enter a text request to change an inaccurate date of birth on your account.

A TikTok customer support representative will then email you at the address associated with your account. In that correspondence, you will likely need to provide some form of government-issued identification to confirm your identity and date of birth in order to make the change.