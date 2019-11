How to change your Windows 10 login screen to display any image when your computer turns on

Crystal Cox/Business Insider It’s easy to change your login screen on any Windows 10 device.

You can change your Windows 10 login screen through your device’s Settings app, and make it display any photo you like.

You can choose a photo, a set of photos for a slideshow, or let Windows pick a stock photo.

To enable this feature, you must allow Windows to show the lock screen background picture on the sign-in screen.

The login screen is the first thing you see each time you start your Windows 10 computer, so you may want to customise it.

You can set it to show a picture from your photo library, a stock photo selected by Windows, or choose a set of photos to use as a slideshow.

There’s only one caveat: In order to customise the Windows 10 login screen, you need to make it the same as the lock screen. You can’t configure them separately. This means, however, that if you’re looking to change the sign-in screen, you can just follow the same directions.

How to change the Windows 10 login screen



1. Click the Start button and then click the Settings icon (which looks like a gear).

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Start the Settings app to customise the login screen.

2. Click “Personalisation.”

3. On the left side of the Personalisation window, click “Lock screen.”

4. In the Background section, choose the kind of background you want to see. You can choose Windows Spotlight (Windows will choose a stock photo), Picture (you choose a photo from your photo library), or Slideshow (you choose a folder that contains the photos you want to see rotate through the login screen).

5. Turn on “Show lock screen background picture on the sign-in screen” by sliding its button to the right.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Be sure to turn on the ‘Show lock screen background picture on the sign-in screen’ button to customise the login screen.

