How to change the Wi-Fi network on your Alexa-enabled smart speaker

Ryan Ariano
AP ImagesYou can easily change the Wi-Fi network connected to your Alexa device in the app.
  • The easiest way to change the Wi-Fi on your Alexa smart speaker is using the Alexa app.
  • Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices, such as the Echo and the Echo Dot, do not have an ethernet port so they rely on Wi-Fi to function.
  • You will need physical access to your Amazon device and the password for the Wi-Fi network you’re trying to connect to.
Amazon’sAlexa-enabled smart speakers, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, have made it easy to listen to everything from your favourite music to your favourite radio stations and podcasts.

However, they need Wi-Fi in order to work, so knowing how to set up and change the Wi-Fi network on your Alexa device is very important.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change the Wi-Fi on your Alexa device

1. Open your Alexa app on your iPhone or Android. If you don’t already have the Alexa app, you have to download it and connect it to your Alexa account.

2. Tap on “Devices” in the bottom-right corner.

How to change WiFi on AlexaRyan Ariano/Business InsiderTap ‘Devices’ at the bottom.

3. Tap on your device. In this example, it’s an Echo, so I’ll tap the Echo and Alexa icon.

How to change WiFi on AlexaRyan Ariano/Business InsiderSelect your device.

4. Tap on the Wi-Fi network and then tap on “Change.”

How to change WiFi on AlexaRyan Ariano/Business InsiderTap ‘Change.’

5. A screen will ask if your Echo is plugged in and displaying an orange light.

How to change WiFi on AlexaRyan Ariano/Business InsiderTap ‘YES’ if the orange light is on.

6. If it isn’t displaying an orange light, push and hold the Action button on your device until the orange light turns on. The button is the one with a dot on it.

How to change WiFi on AlexaRyan Ariano/Business InsiderThe Action button.

7. Once your device is in pairing mode, as signified by the orange light, your app should now show a list of Wi-Fi networks. Tap the one that you want to use. You will have to authenticate it by typing in the network’s password.

How to change WiFi on AlexaRyan Ariano/Business InsiderTap your Wi-Fi network.
