Christoph Dernbach/picture alliance via Getty Images It’s possible to change your Wi-Fi network directly in the Control Centre on an iPhone with iOS 13 — without having to go to Settings.

You can change your Wi-Fi network in the Control Centre on an iPhone if your device is running iOS 13.

Instead of navigating through Settings to change your preferred Wi-Fi network, you can do this easily by swiping into your iPhone’sControl Centre, and pressing and holding the Wi-Fi icon.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories .

Apple’s latest, and highly anticipated, operating system for iPhone 6S and higher, iOS 13, has many new features that have proved useful, and disappointing.

One of its more convenient features is the ability to change your Wi-Fi network from an iPhone’s Control Centre – without having to go through Settings, the main previous method.

Control Centre can be accessed by swiping down on the top right-hand corner of the screen on your iPhone X or later (or from the bottom of the screen on older models), whether it is locked or not.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your Wi-Fi network in the Control Centre on an iPhone with iOS 13



1. Tap the screen of your iPhone to wake it up.

2. Swipe down on the top right-hand corner of the screen on an iPhone X or later, or up from the bottom of your screen on an earlier iPhone running iOS 13. It doesn’t matter if your iPhone is locked or unlocked.

3. Find the Wi-Fi icon.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap and hold the Wi-Fi icon.

4. Tap and hold firmly until a new screen pops up.

5. Find the Wi-Fi icon once again, and press and hold firmly.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider To turn Wi-Fi on, tap the icon. Then, press and hold.

6. A list of Wi-Fi networks will appear in a list. Scroll to find the network you wish to connect to, and select.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select the network you wish to connect to.

7. A checkmark will appear next to the network’s name once you are connected.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider A check mark will appear next to the network once you’re connected.

If you’re connecting to a new Wi-Fi network for your iPhone and is not public, you will be required to enter a password.

After selecting the private Wi-Fi network, a new screen will prompt you to enter the password. Once you’ve done that, tap Join in the upper right-hand corner.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Enter the network password and tap Join.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.