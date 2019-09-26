How to change your Wi-Fi network in the Control Centre on an iPhone with iOS 13

Meira Gebel
Christoph Dernbach/picture alliance via Getty ImagesIt’s possible to change your Wi-Fi network directly in the Control Centre on an iPhone with iOS 13 — without having to go to Settings.

Apple’s latest, and highly anticipated, operating system for iPhone 6S and higher, iOS 13, has many new features that have proved useful, and disappointing.

One of its more convenient features is the ability to change your Wi-Fi network from an iPhone’s Control Centre – without having to go through Settings, the main previous method.

Control Centre can be accessed by swiping down on the top right-hand corner of the screen on your iPhone X or later (or from the bottom of the screen on older models), whether it is locked or not.

1. Tap the screen of your iPhone to wake it up.

2. Swipe down on the top right-hand corner of the screen on an iPhone X or later, or up from the bottom of your screen on an earlier iPhone running iOS 13. It doesn’t matter if your iPhone is locked or unlocked.

3. Find the Wi-Fi icon.

WiFi1Meira Gebel/Business InsiderTap and hold the Wi-Fi icon.

4. Tap and hold firmly until a new screen pops up.

5. Find the Wi-Fi icon once again, and press and hold firmly.

WiFi2Meira Gebel/Business InsiderTo turn Wi-Fi on, tap the icon. Then, press and hold.

6. A list of Wi-Fi networks will appear in a list. Scroll to find the network you wish to connect to, and select.

WiFi3Meira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect the network you wish to connect to.

7. A checkmark will appear next to the network’s name once you are connected.

WiFi4Meira Gebel/Business InsiderA check mark will appear next to the network once you’re connected.

If you’re connecting to a new Wi-Fi network for your iPhone and is not public, you will be required to enter a password.

After selecting the private Wi-Fi network, a new screen will prompt you to enter the password. Once you’ve done that, tap Join in the upper right-hand corner.

WiFi5Meira Gebel/Business InsiderEnter the network password and tap Join.

