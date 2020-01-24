How to change the WhatsApp background in your chats to a wallpaper, colour, or custom photo

NurPhoto/Getty Images You can change your WhatsApp chats background to a photo or solid colour.

You can easily change your WhatsApp background and choose from preloaded wallpapers, colours, or your own photos.

The process for changing a WhatsApp background is very similar on iPhone and Android.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more.

WhatsApp is more customisable than your standard instant messenger, making it easy not only to customise your public profile but also to change settings in your app.

One way to customise WhatsApp is by changing the background of your chats. You can choose from pre-loaded pictures, solid colours, or your own photos.

Here’s how to customise your WhatsApp background.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your WhatsApp background

1. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device.

2. In WhatsApp, find and tap on “Settings.”

On an iPhone, it’s in the far right of the bottom menu bar.

On an Android, click the three vertical dots in the top-right corner, and then tap “Settings.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Tap the Settings icon.

3. Tap on “Chats.”

4. Tap “Chat Wallpaper” on iPhone, or “Wallpaper” on Android.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Tap ‘Chat Wallpaper’ or ‘Wallpaper.’

5. Select an option:

Tapping on “Wallpaper Library” will open a screen of preloaded wallpapers.

Tapping on “Solid Colours” opens up a selection of colour options.

Tapping on “Photos” on iPhone or “Gallery” on Android allows you to load a wallpaper from your photo library.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Select what you’d like your background to be.

6. Once you’ve chosen a new wallpaper, you’ll be directed to a “Wallpaper Preview” screen. If you chose a photo, this is where you can adjust it to your liking.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Tap ‘Set’ when you’re done adjusting your background.

7. When you’re happy with your background, tap on “Set” in the bottom-right.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.