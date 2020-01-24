How to change the WhatsApp background in your chats to a wallpaper, colour, or custom photo

Ryan Ariano
NurPhoto/Getty ImagesYou can change your WhatsApp chats background to a photo or solid colour.

WhatsApp is more customisable than your standard instant messenger, making it easy not only to customise your public profile but also to change settings in your app.

One way to customise WhatsApp is by changing the background of your chats. You can choose from pre-loaded pictures, solid colours, or your own photos.

Here’s how to customise your WhatsApp background.

How to change your WhatsApp background

1. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device.

2. In WhatsApp, find and tap on “Settings.”

  • On an iPhone, it’s in the far right of the bottom menu bar.
  • On an Android, click the three vertical dots in the top-right corner, and then tap “Settings.”
How to change WhatsApp backgroundRyan Ariano/Business InsiderTap the Settings icon.

3. Tap on “Chats.”

4. Tap “Chat Wallpaper” on iPhone, or “Wallpaper” on Android.

How to change WhatsApp backgroundRyan Ariano/Business InsiderTap ‘Chat Wallpaper’ or ‘Wallpaper.’

5. Select an option:

  • Tapping on “Wallpaper Library” will open a screen of preloaded wallpapers.
  • Tapping on “Solid Colours” opens up a selection of colour options.
  • Tapping on “Photos” on iPhone or “Gallery” on Android allows you to load a wallpaper from your photo library.
How to change WhatsApp backgroundRyan Ariano/Business InsiderSelect what you’d like your background to be.

6. Once you’ve chosen a new wallpaper, you’ll be directed to a “Wallpaper Preview” screen. If you chose a photo, this is where you can adjust it to your liking.

How to change WhatsApp backgroundRyan Ariano/Business InsiderTap ‘Set’ when you’re done adjusting your background.

7. When you’re happy with your background, tap on “Set” in the bottom-right.

