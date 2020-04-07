How to change the wallpaper on your Android device in 2 ways

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider It’s easy to change your wallpaper on an Android phone or tablet.

To change the wallpaper on your Android device, you can head to your Gallery and pick any photo you have saved.

There are also a number of wallpapers that are preloaded onto your Android device, which you can browse and choose from.

You can also buy a wallpaper, which is good if you want one that’s animated.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Your phone’s wallpaper is one of the best ways to show off your personality, and make your device really your own.

However, if you’ve just bought a new Android device, it might not be obvious how to change the default wallpaper.

Here’s how to change your wallpaper on an Android device, even if you don’t have a wallpaper you want to use yet.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to change the wallpaper on an Android device



The first approach lets you turn any picture in your phone’s Gallery into a wallpaper. This is great if you have a photo that you know you want to use.

1. Open up your phone’s Gallery app.

2. Find the photo you want to use and open it.

3. Tap the three dots in the top-right and select “Set as wallpaper.”

Steven John/Business Insider Make sure not to use a wallpaper so cluttered that it makes apps hard to find.

4. You’ll be given the choice between using this photo as wallpaper for your home screen, lock screen, or both.

If you don’t have a photo in your Gallery that you want to use, you can browse for a new one. Your phone’s wallpaper store has many professionally created wallpapers, some of which are even animated. However, most require you to pay for them.

1. Tap and hold your finger on any blank space on your Android’s home screen, then tap on the word “Wallpapers.”

2. This will open a page where you can browse for a wallpaper you want to buy (or download, if you find a free one).

Steven John/Business Insider There are hundreds of different themes available.

3. You can also tap the three bars in the top-left and then select “My Stuff” for a list of all the wallpapers already downloaded onto your phone.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.