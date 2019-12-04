How to change your username on TikTok in a few simple steps

Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images You can change your username on TikTok through your ‘Me’ tab.

You can easily change your username on TikTok by going through your account settings.

Before you get started, you should also know that you can only change your TikTok username once every 30 days, and it needs to be unique – if someone else is using the name you want, you can’t take it.

It’s not uncommon to pick a username when you make an account and later come to dislike that name. This can be especially true on TikTok, where your username is plastered on every video you make.

Regardless, you can always go in and change your username on TikTok through your account settings. The process is extremely easy and takes just a few taps to complete.

Just be aware that you can only change your TikTok username once every 30 days, and it has to be unique – two users can’t share a username.

Here’s how to get it done through the app for both iPhone and Android.

How to change username on TikTok



1. Open the TikTok app and log into your account, if necessary.

2. In the main menu, select “Me” – located in the far-right corner of the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap “Edit profile.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider The ‘Edit profile’ button will be big and bold on your profile when you’re logged in.

4. Select “Username.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap the ‘Username’ tab.

5. Delete your old username and enter a new one.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Make sure that your name follows the TikTok rules listed here, and isn’t offensive.

6. Tap “Save.”

If the username you select isn’t available, you’ll get a notification to that effect at the top of the “Edit profile” page after hitting the “Save” button. You’ll have to go back into the “Username” section to try again.

