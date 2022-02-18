How to change your username on TikTok

You can change your username on TikTok once every 30 days. Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

You can change your TikTok username through the Profile section of your account.

Once you change your TikTok username, you’ll have to wait at least 30 days to change it again.

Your TikTok username has to be unique — if another user already has the name you want, you can’t use it.

Who hasn’t picked a username for an account to only later dislike or outgrow down the line? Perhaps you’re wishing to rebrand yourself and your previous username isn’t quite generating the following it deserves.

This can be especially true on TikTok, where your username is plastered on every video you make.

Luckily, you can always go in and change your username on TikTok through your account settings. And the process takes just a few taps to complete.

Quick tip: You can only change your TikTok username once every 30 days, and it has to be unique — two users can’t share a username. You also can only include letters, numbers, periods, and underscores in your username.



Changing your username will also change your TikTok URL. If you have your username listed on another website or media platform, you may have to update this too.

With all that in mind, here’s how to get it done through the app for both iPhone and Android.

How to change a Tik Tok username

1. Open the TikTok app and log into your account, if needed.

2. From the main menu, select Profile — located in the far right corner of the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap Edit profile.

Edit your profile to change your TikTok username. Devon Delfino

4. Select Username.

Tap Username to change it. Devon Delfino

5. Delete your old username and enter a new one.

6. Tap Save.

Tap Save to make your new username official. Devon Delfino

If the username you select isn’t available, you’ll see a message to that effect at the top of the Edit profile page. In that case, you’ll have to try again.

You’ll see a red message appear if your chosen username doesn’t fit TikTok’s various requirements. Devon Delfino