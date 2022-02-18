How to change your username on TikTok

- You can change your TikTok username through the Profile section of your account.
- Once you change your TikTok username, you’ll have to wait at least 30 days to change it again.
- Your TikTok username has to be unique — if another user already has the name you want, you can’t use it.
Who hasn’t picked a username for an account to only later dislike or outgrow down the line? Perhaps you’re wishing to rebrand yourself and your previous username isn’t quite generating the following it deserves.
This can be especially true on TikTok, where your username is plastered on every video you make.
Luckily, you can always go in and change your username on TikTok through your account settings. And the process takes just a few taps to complete.
Changing your username will also change your TikTok URL. If you have your username listed on another website or media platform, you may have to update this too.
With all that in mind, here’s how to get it done through the app for both iPhone and Android.
How to change a Tik Tok username
1. Open the TikTok app and log into your account, if needed.
2. From the main menu, select Profile — located in the far right corner of the bottom of the screen.
3. Tap Edit profile.
4. Select Username.
5. Delete your old username and enter a new one.
6. Tap Save.
If the username you select isn’t available, you’ll see a message to that effect at the top of the Edit profile page. In that case, you’ll have to try again.
