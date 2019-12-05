How to change your Uber password, or reset the password if you've forgotten it

Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images It’s easy to change your Uber password in the mobile app, or reset it on the website if you’ve forgotten it.

Your Uber password is the key that unlocks your account – and with it may be Uber Cash, information on past travel, links to other financial tools like PayPal or a credit card, and plenty of other data you’d rather keep to yourself.

So if you ever have reason to believe your Uber account isn’t secure because your password is weak or you gave it to someone else, go ahead and change the password.

If you’ve forgotten your password, you can reset it on Uber’s website by entering the email address associated with your account and following the password-reset link that Uber sends to you in an email.

Steven John/Business Insider You can reset a forgotten Uber password via the Uber website. Just make sure you have access to the email tied to the Uber account.

To change your password, you’ll need to first enter your current password. Here’s what you need to know to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to change your Uber password



1. Launch the Uber app on your iPhone or Android phone and tap the three lines at the top left.

2. Tap the area displaying your profile on the top of the side menu (your name and profile image).

Steven John/Business Insider Click on your name or profile image to edit your password.

3. Tap “Password” and then enter your current password into the bar reading “Verify Password.”

Steven John/Business Insider You will need to know your current Uber password in order to set a new one via the app.

4. Enter a new password, confirm it, and save it.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.