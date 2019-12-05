How to change your Uber password, or reset the password if you've forgotten it

- To change your Uber password, you’ll need to first enter your current password in your profile settings on the mobile app.
- If you’ve forgotten your password, you can reset it on Uber’s website .
- Here’s how to change your Uber password in both cases.
Your Uber password is the key that unlocks your account – and with it may be Uber Cash, information on past travel, links to other financial tools like PayPal or a credit card, and plenty of other data you’d rather keep to yourself.
So if you ever have reason to believe your Uber account isn’t secure because your password is weak or you gave it to someone else, go ahead and change the password.
If you’ve forgotten your password, you can reset it on Uber’s website by entering the email address associated with your account and following the password-reset link that Uber sends to you in an email.
To change your password, you’ll need to first enter your current password. Here’s what you need to know to do it.
How to change your Uber password
1. Launch the Uber app on your iPhone or Android phone and tap the three lines at the top left.
2. Tap the area displaying your profile on the top of the side menu (your name and profile image).
3. Tap “Password” and then enter your current password into the bar reading “Verify Password.”
4. Enter a new password, confirm it, and save it.
