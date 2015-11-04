How to change Twitter's hearts back to stars

Twitter “Favourites” are gone — in its stead are “Likes,” which are symbolized with hearts rather than stars.

Of course, this change in iconography has incited much angst on Twitter. Many people are railing against the move because hearts imply a positive reaction, or endorsement, whereas favourites were just ambiguous enough to serve users as a bookmarking tool, or as an acknowledgment.

Luckily, thanks to the power of the internet, we don’t have to accept Twitter’s new hearts into our lives. If you have the Google Chrome web browser, you can install any one of the following extensions to replace hearts with the stars of old, or even turn “Likes” into any emoji you want!

Twitter Star is a simple Chrome extension to replace hearts with stars. You can also download Twitter Favourite and StarBack, which all do the same thing.

Hat-tip to Wired for unearthing these great Twitter extensions.

