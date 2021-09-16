Changing your Twitch username will change your channel URL, but changing your display name will not. chee gin tan/Getty Images

You can change your Twitch username or display name on any device in your account settings.

It’s possible to change your Twitch name on a desktop or mobile browser, or the desktop app.

Changing your username on Twitch affects your channel URL, but changing your display name does not.

Changing your Twitch username is a fairly straight-forward process, though it may come with some inconveniences, like a new channel URL, if you’re a streamer with a following.

You can instead change just your display name, which won’t affect your channel’s URL or your followers’ ability to find you.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What happens when you change your Twitch username Your existing channel URL will not redirect to your new name. This means that your followers might have a hard time finding your streams. You'll need to share your updated URL so that people can find your streams.

Your ad revenue may be delayed. If you're a Twitch Partner, your revenue will not be impacted, however, any ad revenue you make on the day of your name change may be delayed.

You won't be able to change it again for two months. You can only change your username once every 60 days.

You can't escape timeouts or bans. Changing your username does not remove you from channel or community timeouts or bans.

You might not be able to get the old name back. Your old username will be recycled and made available to other users after about six months.

How to change your Twitch username on a desktop browser

1. Go to the Twitch website.

2. Click on the profile icon at the top-right of the screen. Log in to your account if you’re not already logged in.

3. In the drop-down menu, click Settings.

You can also add a profile picture and banner in Settings. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

4. In the Profile tab, scroll down to the Profile Settings section. Click on the pencil icon to the right of your username.

A message underneath your username will let you know if you’re able to change your username at this time. / Abigail Abesamis Demarest

5. In the pop-up window, type in the new username you want. Click Update.

Once you enter a unique username that is available to use, the ‘Update’ button will turn purple. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

6. Enter your password, then click Confirm.

Quick tip: You must have a verified email to change your username. If your account does not have a verified email address, you’ll be prompted to verify it before continuing the name change process.



How to change your Twitch username on the desktop app

1. Open the Twitch desktop app on your computer.

2. Click on the profile icon at the top-right of the screen. Log in to your account if you’re not already logged in.

3. In the drop-down menu, click Settings.

4. In the Profile tab, scroll down to the Profile Settings section. Click on the pencil icon to the right of your username.

The desktop app has a very similar interface to the Twitch website. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

5. In the pop-up window, type in the new username you want. Click Update.

How to change your Twitch username on mobile

You cannot change your username on the Twitch app for Android or iPhone. However, you can change your Twitch username on a mobile device by going to the Twitch website on a mobile web browser and following the steps outlined above.

When you go to the Twitch website, switch from the mobile browser version to the desktop version by tapping the three dots icon, then Request Desktop Site. On Chrome for iPhone, it’s located on the bottom-right of the screen.

You need to switch to the desktop version of the Twitch website to change your username on mobile. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

How to change Twitch display name on a desktop browser

Changing your Twitch username will change the URL of your account and streams and can only be done once every 60 days, but you can change your display name whenever you want without affecting anything. It’s a way to test out a name change before committing to a URL change, or to have a certain name even if the username you want is taken.

1. Go to the Twitch website.

2. Click on the profile icon at the top-right of the screen. Log in to your account if you’re not already logged in.

3. In the drop-down menu, click Settings.

4. In the Profile tab, scroll down to the Profile Settings section. Click on the Display Name box.

5. Enter your new display name, then click Save Changes.

Once you enter a new display name, the ‘Save Changes’ button will turn purple. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

