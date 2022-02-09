How to change your tip on Uber Eats before or after your food arrives

Uber Eats lets you change your tip even after the food arrives. Carsten Koall/picture alliance via Getty Images

You can change your Uber Eats tip before you place an order, when it’s delivered, or after it arrives.

If you ordered from a restaurant, you have an hour to change your tip; if you ordered groceries, you have six hours.

If you change the tip after your Uber Eats order arrives, you can’t change it again.

Uber Eats offers its users a lot of chances to tip their drivers. And considering that nearly everyone who delivers for Uber Eats is a gig worker — meaning that they rely almost entirely on tips to get paid — it’s a good idea to learn how to tip.

The Uber Eats app lets you change how much you’re tipping at three points: Before you place your order, right when it arrives, and for a little while after it’s delivered. Here’s how to change your tip in all three ways.

How to change your tip on Uber Eats

You’ve got three chances to set and change your Uber Eats tip. The steps to do so will differ depending on whether you ordered food from a restaurant or items from a grocery store, though.

When you’re placing your order

If you’re ordering food:

1. Put together your order and proceed to checkout.

2. On the checkout page, pick your address and payment method, then tap Next.

3. A page titled Show your support with a tip will appear. Pick how much you want to tip — you can choose a preset percentage or a custom amount — then tap Place order.

Pick your tip before you order. Uber

Quick tip: When ordering food, you can also change your tip from the order tracking screen. Open your order tracker and tap the Tip option next to your driver’s name.



If you’re ordering groceries:

1. Arrange your order and head to checkout.

2. On the Delivery details page, scroll down to Shopper tip and pick how much you want to give.

You’ll be offered a few options, but you can pick your own tip amount too. Uber; William Antonelli/Insider

3. Tap Continue to place your order.

When the order is delivered

If you ordered food:

1. Once you receive your order, open the Uber Eats app again.

2. You’ll be asked to rate your order and confirm your tip. If you want to change it, tap Edit and pick a new amount.

Tap ‘Edit’ to change your tip. Uber; William Antonelli/Insider

3. Tap Save and continue to confirm your tip amount.

If you ordered groceries:

1. Once your order arrives, open the Uber Eats app again.

2. You’ll see a summary of your order. Tap Shopper tip to change how much you want to give.

Rate and tip your driver. Uber; William Antonelli/Insider

3. Tap Save to confirm your new tip.

After your order has been delivered

You’ll have an hour to change your tip if you ordered food, but you’ll have six hours to change it if you ordered groceries. In either case, when you change the tip after your order arrives, you can’t change it again — it’s locked in.

If you ordered food:

1. Open the app and tap Orders in the bottom toolbar.

2. Select your order, then tap Edit amount next to the tip.

Tap ‘Edit.’ Uber; William Antonelli/Insider

3. Pick your new tip and save it.

If you ordered groceries:

1. Open the app and tap Grocery at the bottom of the screen.

2. In the Grocery page, tap the icon that looks like a person in the top-right, then select Orders.

Tap your profile icon, which looks like a person’s head and shoulders. Uber; William Antonelli/Insider

3. Pick the order that you want to edit, then tap Shopper tip.

4. Pick your new tip amount, and it’ll save immediately.