How to change your time zone in Outlook to correspond to local time

Jacob Lund/Shutterstock You can change your time zone in Outlook along with the corresponding times of your meetings.

You can easily change your time zone in Outlook when you’ve travelled to a new location either temporarily or permanently.

You’ll also likely want to update your meeting hours when you do so, and that requires a second action.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’ve just moved or you travel a lot for work, the issue of time zones is probably throwing you off. For those who use Outlook, the process of updating your time zone is relatively simple.

However, you should be aware that this action will not update your time zone for meetings automatically, so if the change is permanent, you’ll have to do some additional work to make sure you don’t accidentally end up scheduling meetings at four in the morning.

Here’s how to change your time zone in Outlook.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your time zone in Outlook

1. Open Outlook on your Mac or PC and log into your account, if needed.

2. Click the gear icon in the top-right side of the screen.

3. Select “View all Outlook settings.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘View all Outlook settings.’

4. Select “General” in the left sidebar of the pop-up and make sure that the second column is in the “Language and Time” section.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘General.’

5. Click into the section under “Current Time Zone” and enter your new city, then select the corresponding time zone.

6. Click “Save.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Save’ when you’re done.

You should also see the option to update your meeting hours to ensure that those match your new time zone. Be sure to click “Save” before clicking the option, otherwise it will not work. Next, tick the box that says, “I’m going to remain in X time zone permanently.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can update the time zone for your meetings.

Product Card Module: Macbook Pro 13-Inch Display with Touch Bar Card size: smallProduct Card Module: IdeaPad 130 Card size: small

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.